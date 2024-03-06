Horsham Golf Club hosts Carlin and Gazzard Pinehurst ladies golf event

The Horsham Golf Club hosted the Carlin and Gazzard Pinehurst ladies golf event on Thursday, February 29.
The winners were Lyn Satchell & Kerryn Price, with a score of 69.12 points.
Lisa Jakobi & Peg Muszkieta were the runners-up with 74.62.
Cindy Marsh and Erin Schultz finished third, and Debbie Simpson and Kerry Henry rounded out the top four.
Pam Watkins and Tracey Hobbs were the scratch winners with 83.
The winners received the prize of an accommodation package for one night at the Mt Gambier Hotel and dinner for two at 1862 restaurant, together with the use of a Mercedes Benz vehicle for the weekend.
A two-person format, both players drive, then play the other ball on the second shot.
From there, the team picks the ball in the best position and plays alternate shots until the ball is holed.
The golf club's 115th annual tournament is fast approaching.
It will be held from Wednesday, May 1, to Sunday, May 5.
