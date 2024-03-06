Nhill and District Sporting Club receives first Super Netball club grant

The Nhill and District Sporting Club have secured a grant from the Super Netball League's newest club.
As part of the Melbourne Mavericks' Cobram Estate community roots grants program, the Tigers were the first of 20 Victorian clubs to receive $2,500 to assist with fundraising, volunteer recruitment and player retention.
The 20 winners will also receive $5,000 worth of ticketing to Melbourne Mavericks home games to help give back to the players, families, and volunteers who support their clubs.
The 2023 WFNL season saw Nhill field a 17-and-under netball team for the first time in four seasons, whilst A Grade also returned to action.
This latest grant follows the club being named in the latest round of the Country Football Netball Program.
Hindmarsh Shire Council received notification on Monday, February 26, that the application for the construction of AFL-compliant changerooms and under-cover tiered spectator seating had been approved.
The council will receive $250,000 through the Victorian Government's 2023-2024 Country Football Netball Program.
In addition to the funding announced by the Victorian Government, the council has also allocated $760,000 through the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program phase 4.
HSC will contribute an additional $440,000, and the Nhill and District Sporting Club will contribute another $50,000 for the $1.5 million project.
