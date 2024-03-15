Rightbank Brewing Society tapping into Horsham's history of local beer

After noticing a absence of local craft beer in the Wimmera and Western Victoria, Danny Whiteman became the change he wanted to see and launched Rightbank Brewing Society.
Inspired by the regions brewing past, Mr Whiteman tapped into the history of beer in Horsham, harkening back to the industry that had once left the banks of the Wimmera River in the names and branding of the products he makes in its rebirth.
Utilising locally sourced grain, Mr Whiteman has grown his business, favouring a model that connects the consumer to the man that made the product.
"You don't have a relationship with a with a shelf at a bottle shop," he said.
"You have a relationship with Danny and Sam Whiteman from Rightbank Brewing, you're talking to the person that makes it.
"That's a very rare thing to be able to do as a consumer, and it's something that we certainly are proud to be able to offer all our customers.
"If I'm standing on someone's doorstep, delivering them their beer, they can be confident knowing that the process of handing it over started in my hands three weeks prior."
Brewing beer is a passion for Mr Whiteman, he admits to having a strong interest in it for several years before giving it a go himself.
"Once I got a taste for it and the science behind it, it's really something that gravitated towards me," Mr Whiteman said.
The idea of turning his interest into a business came up at a 2019 New Years Eve function at the Maydale Pavilion according to Mr Whiteman.
"We were talking about the lack of craft breweries in the area, not just Horsham, but in Western Victoria," he said.
"I've been complaining about it for about 10 years and decided to stop talking about it and be about it."
In 2020, Mr Whiteman brewed his first batch of 12 stubbies.
"I thought it was unreal ... until I realized there's a lot more to it than what there was just cooking it on the stove," he said.
Now, Mr Whiteman has the ability to brew about 660 cans per week.
Rightbank Brewing Society's start amidst the COVID19 pandemic saw their sales restricted to home delivery, but that was no issue for Mr Whiteman.
"That's all you're allowed to do back then when we first started being licensed was home deliveries," he said.
"That suited us because we were just working from home so it gave us a chance to brew on a smaller scale, get our beer into into the punters hands."
Eventually, some local businesses around Horsham gave Rightbank Brewing Company a chance.
"Bonnie and Clydes was the first place to have our beer on tap ... From there, more and more local businesses have gotten involved and either stocked our cans or had us on tap," Mr Whiteman said.
Now, Righbank Brewing Society's beer can be bought as far away as Ballarat and Kaniva.
And, the addition of Rightbank Brewing Society's portable tap trailer, the Tow Bar, has given the local brewery a welcome presence at many events around the area.
