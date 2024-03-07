Finals aplenty for Hornets junior basketballers at Colac and Naracoorte

The Horsham Hornets' junior representative teams took to the court recently.
Twelve teams played at the Colac Classic, with games split on the weekends of Saturday, February 27, and Saturday, March 2.
The Under-16 girls 'B squad' travelled over the border to the Naracoorte tournament on February 27.
Horsham had two teams take home championships, whilst four other sides played in deciders.
The under-16 girls 'A squad' went through pool play undefeated before a five-point win over Colac in the grand final.
Hailey Tippet stood out with 16 points in the final.
Ned Tepper's under-16 girls 'B squad' won the Naracoorte championship.
Matt Grace's under-16 A boys went through pool play unbeaten before a semi-final win against Terang.
Warrnambool eventually defeated the Hornets in the final 53-41.
Riley Downer top-scored with 20 points in the semi-final.
The under-16 boys 'B squad' had victories by more than eight points before a three-point defeat to Geelong United in the championship game.
Harrison Millar was the pick of the scorers, with 56 points across the tournament.
Bec McIntyre's under-18s girls' side went 2-1 in pool play and advanced to the grand final.
After being beaten by 16 points in the opening game by the Maryborough Blasters, the side only went down by one in the grand final.
Maddison Bethune did the damage on the offensive end, with 34 points from four games.
The under-12 and 14 teams then played on March 2 and 3.
The under-12 boys Taylor squad and 12 girls Mellington were defeated in the grand finals.
Whilst the under-12 girls Hartigan, 14 boys Wade and 14 girls Burke squads all made consolation finals.
