Harness Racing Club monitoring weather for Monday's pacing, trotting Cups

The Horsham Harness Racing Club is waiting on a call from HRV that may beat the heat at Monday's Pacing & Trotting Cups feature event.
"Starting times for Sunday's Birchip Cup meeting have already been bought forward to 10.30am in the best interest of the horses, participants and officials," said club president Terry Lewis.
"The forecast for Horsham Monday looks more favourable at present but we'll be prepared either way. As soon as we're advised the news will go out to social and traditional media but it's almost certain the show will go on - as planned or earlier.
Nominations for the $40,000 Pacing Cup include lightly raced 5yo gelding Jillibyjacksparrow from the Terang stable of Paddy Lee.
The Amy Day trained 6yo gelding Dance Away did just that on Cup night at Ararat, when strolling to the line untouched, for a 7m victory in the $25,000 feature event.
The Dianne Giles trained mare Sew What has never raced better and her recent second to Fides in a strong edition of the Hamilton Pacing Cup and a solid, last start effort at Melton will see her hard to beat given a favourable draw.
St Arnaud owner/trainer Denis McIntyre has entered 6yo gelding Captain Pins NZ for the Cup.
The winner of ten races from just 25 starts should have benefited from a solid recent run at Geelong and will be suited by the staying journey of 2600m based on his minor placings in cups at Gunbower and on his home track.
It's free entry through the gate with the opportunity to chip in for a cause - gold coin donations for Team Teal - Ovarian Cancer Research, Support and Awareness.
There's a free showbag for the first 50 kids through the main gate and once inside they can enjoy the jumping castle, face painting and giveaways. Adults have the chance to take home $1000 cash to splash in the Traction Ag Owner For A Day competition. Lodge the entry form received at the gate and you could take on part-ownership of a runner in the Traction Ag Pace.
Adults can also win a cluBarham stay and play voucher for accommodation, golf and hospitality at the delightful Murray River township. Lodge the entry form received at the gate for the cluBarham sweeps to be conducted on both Cup races.
Host Darren Carrol will invest all funds in the always popular Horsham Punters Club. Buy your ticket(s) and receive a free TAB betting voucher. Then follow Darren's bets posted on the white board and hopefully share in the winnings at day's end.
In between the equine action out on the track, patrons will enjoy joy singing along with our local muso Dave McMaster.
Ararat horseman Michael Bellman is one of the most familiar faces at Victorian racetracks, with more than 26 years and 20,000 drives worth of experience in the sport he loves.
But despite some major highs amongst 1899 career wins, one burning ambition still remains: a maiden Group 1 triumph.
Bellman has somehow been denied the ultimate success but the 43yo reinsman gets his next big chance of a breakthrough Group 1 with the Kari Males trained, Sergeant Lou in this Saturday night's New South Wales Derby at Menangle.
The son of Sweet Lou is currently rated a $7 chance in the 3YO Classic behind the favourite, New Zealand raider, We Walk By Faith.
"We haven't been looked after too well with the barrier draw (nine) but as Gavin Lang used to say, it's only a bad draw after the race. We're in it and that's the main thing," Bellman said.
"I still think I've got the right horse. He got home in 25.8 up there the other night (winning the R C Simpson Memorial) and did it in second gear.
"I still reckon he will run low 25s and he's going to need to from where he's going to be in the run. But from what I saw of the (Derby) heats, I still wouldn't want to swap him."
Bellman is clearly driven to win his first Group 1, with the humble and popular member of Victoria's harness racing ranks considering such an achievement to be "the icing on the cake" in a career that began as a 16-year-old boy back in 1997.
"To be known as a Group 1-winning driver, I think that's what everyone sets out to achieve," he said.
"It's just a big thrill to be considered good enough to drive a horse like him and to be part of the Miracle Mile carnival."
