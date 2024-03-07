Wimmera Machinery Field Days abuzz for 60th iteration of the annual event

A persistent summer has kept temperatures high around the Wimmera. Still, the heat didn't stop the agricultural industry from around the region and beyond from flocking to Longerenong's annual Wimmera Machinery Field Days.
A slow opening day on Tuesday caused some nervousness as visitors, including Daniel Kozina, an exhibitor from Geelong, opted not to brave the heat.
"It's pretty warm here," said Mr Kozina. "I think that's deterred a little bit of the people coming in today, but it's still a decent turnout."
However, WFMD committee president Tim Rethus said the first day can often be slow, and things pick up on the second.
"I was really impressed on Wednesday," said Mr Rethus.
"It was a warm day but didn't seem to put anybody off which was really surprising."
Stawell's Ron Lazones said plenty of stuff is catching his eye around the site.
"There's a lot of interesting stuff around," he said.
"I'm not a farmer but it's interesting to see other stuff here as well."
James Mathews, a retired Rupanyup wheat farmer, returned to Field Days on Tuesday, March 5, having missed the 2023 event.
"Even though I don't have to buy, I'm still interested in some of the stuff that's around this year," he said.
"A lot of the stuff that I'm interested in this year is the little electronic stuff and caravan accessories."
Mr Rethus noted a strong crowd showed up for Wednesday's family day, and a rush of visitors early on Thursday morning filled the site with people eager to get their fix.
"The number of sites is really packed, there is a lot of exhibitors, and they fill their sites right up." said Mr Rethus.
With the 2023 Field Days being the first one back since the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Rethus believes many businesses exhibiting had yet to recover fully, and an extra year of recovery is notable in the stock businesses have available.
"This year, They've got plenty of stuff to fill [their sites], and, they're really showing it," he said.
"I think it makes the site look busy, and there are people filtering through everywhere.
"You'll look down the main road and see a few people on every site, which is what you want, so everyone's getting something out of it.
"So I'd say most exhibitors have had a good experience so far, which is what we were hoping to achieve."
