Not just tractors; Wimmera Machinery Field Days celebrated six decades

All roads led to Longerenong in the first week of March for the annual three-day pilgrimage to all things agriculture at the Wimmera Machinery Field Days.
It wasn't just about the machinery with hefty price tags or the toy machinery for the budding farmer; it was a day for the community with a shared passion for the agriculture sector to get together and generations to consider the way forward with advancing farming practices.
Held at its purpose-built site at the Wimmera Events Centre at Longerenong, the event has grown into one of Australia's largest agricultural and agribusiness trade shows.
The Field Days is not just a showcase; but the unveiling of the latest developments in farming practice, machinery, equipment, technology, and services.
It is not just about tractors and the latest farm equipment; although they made an impressive sight, there was something for everyone.
Farming generations, from the youngest to oldest in families, were on site to discuss how far technology has come, how farming practices have improved, and a look at where farming is going next.
Dooen fifth-generation farmer Percy Puls said technology had improved beyond anything he could have imagined, with weed control one of the biggest changes.
"Spot spraying has reduced the amount of chemicals used," he said.
He attended the Field Days with his sons Gavin and David, who now manage the farm.
This year, the activities and demonstrations at the WMFD included tools, gardening, plants, school education programs, recreational pursuits, homewares, skin care, hats, boots, fashion, and the opportunity to catch up with friends.
Combine all that with an abundance of food on offer, gin and wine tastings, bratwurst, and jerky, and you have a day made for everyone.
Ninety-one-year-old Jim Heard visited the Field Days with his son Russell.
The Heard family has farmed in the region since 1863. The Alan Heard Pavilion was named after Jim's brother, who held many positions on the Field Days Executive Committee until his death at the age of 51.
" Alan was really involved in the Field Days, he was President for several terms and held other positions," Mr Heard senior said.
Transport by an on-site bus or cart provided an easy way to get around the whole site without becoming foot-weary.
The WMFD has come a long way since a group of Wimmera-based farmers visited the Orange Field Days in 1962, returning with visions of such an event closer to home. The inaugural WMFD was held in 1963.
Approximately 80 exhibitors attended, a significant machinery demonstration program was carried out, and over 3000 people visited. It is now Victoria's longest-running Field Days and Australia's premier broad-acre and machinery-focused event.
That number has grown to over 400 exhibitors who were on site in 2024 to celebrate the 60th anniversary.
