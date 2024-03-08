HAC's Jordan Fedke plys his passion for prop making for Shrek the Musical

With a passion for prop making and creating, Jordan Fedke has been lending his hand lately to the Horsham Art Council to help create the wonderous world of Shrek, for HAC's upcoming musical.
Mr Fedke has been spending 20 hours a week in the HAC's prop room creating things for the production like the suits of armour for the 13 knights, but he admits the favourite prop he's worked on so far is the dragon.
Prop making is a long held passion for Mr Fedke, and one that takes dedication.
Sometimes he's in the workshop until 4am waiting for glue to dry.
"I've always been hands on," he said.
"Dad taught me how to build since I was five, mom's artistic, and it's kind of just run in the family, and I've combined all those skills into making some pretty cool stuff."
What started as a hobby to build cosplay costumes, crafting and prop making is a passion that has endured for Mr Fedke.
At one point he had turned his passion into a business in Melbourne that fell apart during COVID-19, although it is something he wants to do again in the future.
And, while he has ambitions of taking his prop making talents to Sydney and Melbourne to be a part of Australia's film and theatre industries, Horsham is where he wants to restart.
"I want to get that back up and running in the next couple of years," he said.
"I want to have it as a full time job ... where I'm just constantly working on film and theatre, making all the props."
While Mr Fedke had done some prop work for HAC's previous production, Seussical, he is stepping up his involvement for Shrek.
Working on a project the size of Shrek the Musical, Mr Fedke said things can often get stressful when you are in the middle of it, but when it all comes together, under the bright lights of the stage, it's all worth it.
HAC's Shrek the Musical, will hit the Horsham Town Hall stage this May for eight shows, plus a sensory show on Saturday, May 11.
Tickets are available now via the Horsham Town Hall website and the HAC website.
