Horsham's Wilksch wins gold at cycling national championships in Adelaide

It has been nearly 30 years since Todd Wilksch, then 15 years old, brought a cycling national championship gold medal back to Horsham.
Wilksch travelled to the Adelaide Superdome in March 1994 and won the under-17 500-metre time trial.
His victory made him the first Horsham rider to win gold at the national championships for 10 years.
A gold medal-winning time of 35.51 seconds secured the title ahead of Tasmania's Nathan Clark and NSW's Luke Roberts.
Wilksch had a gruelling six-day-a-week training schedule in preparation for the championships.
He was also a member of the fourth-placed 3000-metre pursuit team, which missed out on a medal by 0.3 seconds.
In the sprints, Wilksch finished seventh after being defeated by eventual winner Clark.
He avoided a crash in the 10-kilometre scratch race and finished in the mid-field.
It was a fruitful event for the state, with two other Victorians earned five gold medals.
Olympic champion Kathy Watt and olympian Dean Woods also stood atop the podium.
Wilksch stated at the time that his long-term goals were to win more Australian championship medals and make a world championship appearance.
Since then, he has become renowned for his sprinting, and has been a Victorian state champion in the keirin discipline.
Wilksch also spent time under the tutelage of former Horsham cyclist Tim Decker.
Decker, who also spent time in Bendigo, has been a mainstay in track cycling.
He was Australia's coach at the Tokyo Olympics before he departed to take up a role with the Chinese team.
In March of 2023, Decker returned to the Australian Cycling Team.
