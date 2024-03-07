Elbow grease, short nails: A journey into property makeover | A Mum's World

Fare thee well long fingernails, you have proved yourself unfit for the task at hand!
I tore the first two through my gardening gloves as I ripped up rogue grass growing under a bed of roses to discover stones beneath.
The next couple sort of disintegrated under the power of steel wool and Jif as I revealed a sparkling kitchen sink and a shining silver stove top.
By the time I was tearing dead pegs off a clothesline, swiping spider webs and re-hooking curtains I could see that the rest were done for.
Short nails it is for now, but only for a season.
Almost a year after mum's death, my big brother and I finally have access to her rental property to fix up and sell.
It's a beautiful place and a pleasure to spend time in, but there are plenty of maintenance tasks that need doing before it hits the market.
While my brother is using actual skills to address big ticket items, I'm focussing on the unskilled objectives that require mainly elbow grease with the occasional flourish of a needle and thread.
There is a certain satisfaction in producing an un-smudged mirror, brilliant tiles and a dust free cornice.
Every time I mention getting the carpet measured, my family get excited, then deflate when they remember I'm not talking about our place.
Of course, all cleaning at our house has come to a grinding halt as I invest my energy in mum's rental - there are only so many hours in a day.
I remember once baking a ham so large I could hardly lift it, and when I tried, I sloshed expensive ingredients all down the front of my oven, through the half oven and into a drawer, with some even hitting the floor and seeping under the kickboards.
The detailed clean was months in the making because there wasn't a rush.
Meanwhile, the oven door at mum's place absolutely must be spotless immediately today, and I've packed my screwdriver to help make it happen.
There won't be any pesky long fingernails preventing me from getting a glow up on those oven trays either, as I get a workout applying pressure as a steel wool warrior.
Happy International Women's Day girls - we've got this.
