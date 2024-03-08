International Women's Day community breakfast, awareness and engagement

GWM Water chose May Park in Horsham to raise awareness of issues such as gender equality, discrimination, violence, and abuse against women on International Women's Day, Friday, March 8, 2024.
The National Day community breakfast provided a platform for collective action and collaboration in advocating for women's rights and empowerment by an industry that has sought a change to what has been male-dominated in the past.
GWM Water Executive Manager Customer and Employee Experience Adele Rohde said, "This is one way GWM can celebrate the change that has been made in our industry and others."
"This year's International Women's Day theme is 'Inspire Inclusion' and we thought what better way to demonstrate our commitment to inclusiveness than opening up our celebrations to the community," Mrs Rohde said.
"We [GWM] decided instead of holding a staff breakfast, we would invite the community and hold it in a public place so that people would become more aware of the day and the changes we as a company have made and continue to make," she said.
She continued to say that GWM Water has been a male-dominated industry in the past, and it was important to have visibility around the changes made and those the company intends to continue to include.
Staff members shared experiences and some of the challenges they had faced in the workplace, including the combination of returning to work after having family and the skills learned surrounding departmentalising responsibilities of parenting and work.
They talked about the women who had inspired them and who they had learned from.
The unique challenges when entering leadership roles were part of the discussion.
The talks featured family responsibilities, including the addition of children to the family dynamics and when elderly parents need care. The extra responsibilities are often shouldered by the woman in the family, and how this can be managed.
Ms Rohde said, "We want people to know that GWM is a welcoming workforce and embraces gender equality on this International Women's Day."
