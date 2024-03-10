Firefighting championships a Hornsby family affair through three generations

It truly is a family affair when it comes to the State Firefighter Championships and Horsham CFA volunteer David "Sparks" Hornsby.
An electrician by trade, Mr Hornsby has been involved with the championships for over 30 years, now his son Jonathan is the Horsham junior coach and granddaughter Chelsea, 12, has started running for the juniors.
Mr Hornsby said he started competing in the championships over 30 years ago when they were short one weekend.
He competed as a runner, then was junior coach for 10 years and now is the assistant junior coach for Horsham.
His other two children Sarah and Matthew have also been involved in the competition.
David said the event gave children something to do.
"When you go away to competitions you catch-up with people that you competed with as a junior, then as a senior," he said.
"Every competition helps juniors decide if they want to keep going and join the brigade.
"They know how to put a hydrant in and how to squirt water. What they learn at the competition is a good start to being a firefighter if they want to continue down that line."
But he says the championships is not always about winning.
"30 teams aren't going to win, but you put in your best and have fun doing it and afterwards sit around the camp and catch-up," he said.
David said they now have former juniors in the brigade who competed years ago and would recommend others be part of the competition.
"It's a good way to keep fit and keep the skills up around a fire. What you do in the competition does carry on to the brigade and into CFA," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.