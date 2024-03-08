Police target speed, impaired driving and distraction on long weekend

Police Warn Motorists to pay attention over the long weekend.
Police will be out in force on the roads across the state this long weekend, targeting speed, impaired driving, fatigue, distraction, and seatbelt compliance to ensure everyone gets to and from their destination safely.
Operation Arid is part of the ongoing strategy by police to contain the road toll.
They warn if you're hitting the road, remember, to get plenty of sleep before a long drive, take regular rest stops and organise a designated driver or alternative travel if you're drinking.
Planning ahead will help you get where you need to be safely.
Read more about Operation Arid https://www.police.vic.gov.au/police-could-be-anywhere...
