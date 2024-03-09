Dry grass caught under vehicle sparked incident in Horsham on Friday

Vehicle Fire in Horsham
Horsham Police and CFA attended an incident on Firebrace Street in Horsham on Friday, March 8, after a vehicle appeared to be on fire.
Upon closer inspection, it was revealed that the fire was caused by grass caught under the vehicle, ignited by the exhaust and engine heat.
The incident served as a stark reminder of the potential dangers as high temperatures and a total fire ban have been issued for the coming days.
The CFA officers, demonstrating their swift and efficient response, quickly controlled the fire, ensuring that no significant damage was reported.
It was a timely reminder not to park on dry grass with the motor still running or, as it was in this case, to check the underside of your vehicle regularly, especially during the summer season, if you have traveled over tall grass.
Chemical Spill in Horsham
On Monday, March 4 a chemical spill was reported on Baillie Street on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to the incident.
The incident caused some delays to peak hour traffic but was cleared quickly.
