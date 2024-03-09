Cricket crunch time; top teams playoff in searing heat for grand final spot

Horsham's cricketers weathered the near 40 degree heat on Saturday, March 9, as the HCA's two day A grade finals got underway.
Having finished atop the regular season ladder, the West Wimmera Warriors played the Horsham Tigers at City Oval.
Meanwhile, the Noradjuha Toolondo Bullants played Homers at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Day two of the semi finals hits the pitches on Sunday, March 10 with players to get little respite from the weekend's heat with temperatures to get back up to 39 degrees.
The two winners of the fixtures will meet in the HCA grand final on the weekend on Saturday, March 16.
Also in sport, the Central Wimmera Tennis Association's tennis competition played it preliminary final.
Central Park met Drung South at the Haven Tennis Club with a spot in the grand final on the line on Saturday, March 16.
In the decider, Horsham Lawn awaits after beating Central Park in a semi final.
Drung South made the preliminary final after beating St Michaels in an elimination semi final.
