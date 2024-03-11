Warriors vs Homers: Horsham Cricket Association grand finals locked in

All eyes will be on City Oval this weekend as first place West Wimmera Warriors take on Homers in the Horsham Cricket Associations A Grade Grand Final.
The West Wimmera defeated the Tigers by 107 runs, thanks to Brett Jensz's half-century and wickets by Nathan and Brad Alexander.
Playing in 40°C temperatures, the Warriors turned up the heat on the Tigers, accumulating 219 runs across 71.3 overs on Saturday, March 9.
Jensz crafted a 65-run innings from 112 deliveries with six boundaries; he was joined at the crease by Luke Smith (30) in a partnership that lasted more than 25 overs.
While the three Warriors batsmen did not trouble the scorers, Xavier Bone's 31 not out from 37 balls helped the innings pass 200.
David Puls was the Tigers' pick of the bowlers, taking 3/14 off 12 overs, including the prized wicket of Jensz. Angus Adams snared 3/34 off 7.3 overs. Prabath Bandara had three catches.
Batting on Sunday, March 10, the Tigers moved steadily with Brenton Hallam (23) and Dom Rose (21); however, a consistent flow of wickets thwarted any momentum, with wickets falling in the 21st, 22nd, 23rd, and 25th overs.
Levi Mock (21 not out) provided some resistance, but the Tigers' innings ended in the 37th over for 112.
Nathan Alexander finished with 3/21 off 11 overs, while Brad Alexander added 3/26 off nine overs.
The Warriors will face Homers after it defeated the Bullants by 58 runs.
Playing at the Dimboola Recreation Reserve, Homers won the toss and elected to bat, a decision they may have lamented after losing both openers cheaply.
Captain Adam Atwood (35) pushed the total beyond 50, while Chaminda Gamage (20) and Monty Wynne (31) put together a 50-run, sixth-wicket partnership.
Baxter Perry (6*) and Oliver Potter (10) put on a 20-run 10th wicket partnership to help Homers post 154 runs from 61.3 overs.
Heath Lang led the Bullants' bowling troupe with 5/48 from 15.3 overs, including the vital wicket of Atwood.
In reply, the Bullants lost Jordan McDonald without troubling the scorers before Jamie Byrne (25) and Kent Hair (15) steadied the ship with a 42-run partnership.
Gamage put the Bullants in a spin, going from 2/42 to 5/62, as Justtin Combe and Hair fell victim to his potent bowling.
