Firearms surrender without penalty announced by police, amnesty option

The Victorian Police have taken an essential step towards increasing community safety by announcing the National Forearm Amnesty for firearms surrender.
The amnesty allows community members to surrender unregistered or unwanted firearms without the fear of penalty.
Unregistered or unwanted firearms and firearm-related items can be anonymously surrendered as part of the National Firearms Amnesty.
Firearms, parts, accessories, and ammunition can be surrendered to any licensed firearm Dealer for registration, sale, or disposal.
If you cannot visit a licensed firearm dealer, you can simply contact your local police station to arrange a time to surrender the items.
More information about the amnesty and how to safely dispose of firearms can be found on hhttps://www.police.vic.gov.au/disposal-firearms-and-ammunition-0
Emergency contact for police attendance is triple zero 000
For non-emergency, call 131 444
Or contact your nearest police station.
