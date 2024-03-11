Police seek help about theft and assault, but praise long weekend crowds

Horsham Police are looking for witnesses or anyone with information about several items that were stolen from a campground near Petrie Lane in Horsham between 4 p.m. and midnight Saturday night.
An unknown person or persons have entered the campsite and stolen similar items, including swag, jewellery, a Rip Curl fishing rod, tackle boxes, and a blue triple camp chair, which should be fairly noticeable.
If anyone saw any person with these items on Sunday when they did not have them on Saturday, March 9, 2024 police want to hear from you.
Contact Constable Harry BRYAN with any information at the Horsham Police Station on 53829200 or CrimeStoppers on 1800333000.
On a brighter note, Horsham Police were very impressed by the locals and the visitors to the region who attended the Wimmera Fishing Competition.
In an unrelated matter, Horsham Police are seeking the public's help with information about an incident in February.
Horsham Police are asking for any witnesses or CCTV regarding an assault that occurred on 17th February 2024, at approximately 10:20pm on Firebrace Street, Horsham.
Police believe the persons in a silver Ford Falcon sedan could provide information.
Contact Constable Bailey Ederton with any information at the Horsham Police Station on 53829200 or CrimeStoppers on 1800333000.
