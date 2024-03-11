The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Police seek help about theft and assault, but praise long weekend crowds

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated March 12 2024 - 2:06pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Horsham Police are looking for witnesses or anyone with information about several items that were stolen from a campground near Petrie Lane in Horsham between 4 p.m. and midnight Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.