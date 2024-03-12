Hindmarsh Shire update on grants, building and events across the region

Hindmarsh Shire Mayor Cr Brett Ireland has congratulated the community groups and businesses that received grant funding at the last council meeting through the council's Business Assistance Grants and Community Action Grants.
He said he hoped the money enhanced or completed a variety of projects within the shire.
"We met with community members from Dimboola regarding the future of the senior citizens building in their town.
"Due to it needing extensive, costly repairs, the building will remain closed for public use.
"The main request from community members who attended was for the Council to investigate the heritage listing of the olive tree in the rear yard. Officers will liaise with Heritage Victoria to determine whether the tree can be heritage listed.
"In our current economic climate, many difficult situations will arise in the future, such as retaining or selling buildings that are at the end of life and become a significant liability to Council," he said.
He explained, "The shire has one asset for every 70 people, whether a building, toilet block, sports pavilion, or pool.
"The replacement or refurbishment of these is not sustainable on a small rural council's budget.
"In this instance, the Dimboola library/hub is a great alternative should the Dimboola Senior Citizens group reform.
"I applaud the community for this commonsense approach," he said.
Referring to the local government election looming in October, he said, "We have council elections coming up. It is our intention to hold a range of information sessions at various times to give community members an understanding of the role of a councillor.
"We want to attract a range of candidates, so informing them of their time commitments is paramount.
"I urge anybody considering becoming a councillor to attend one of these sessions or contact a councillor or the CEO for a confidential chat.
" I am more than willing to field calls. I have found it an enriching experience," he said.
"We have the opening of the Nhill Cane Ball Court on Saturday 16th March, at 12:30pm, followed by the Jeparit Swimming Hole Redevelopment opening at 4:30pm, followed by a live band and free BBQ (BYO); everybody is welcome to these events.
"Also, remember to save the date for the upcoming Nhill Air Show on April 13th. This is a wonderful community event not to be missed," he said.
