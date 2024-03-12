Horsham Early Years Plan 2024-2028 is available for public feedback

Horsham Rural City Council is seeking community feedback on the draft Horsham Municipal Early Years Plan 2024-2028, which aims to provide strategic direction for the development and coordination of early years programs, activities, and advocacy to support the best possible foundation for life success for both children and their families in our municipality.
The draft plan, developed in consultation with key external stakeholders, agencies, and community members, identifies three key themes, objectives, and actions to support and establish Early Years service delivery over the next four years.
The key themes are:
1. Supporting families to thrive
2. Building blocks for lifelong learning
3. Strong voices for our community Mayor Robyn Gulline said the plan was an important document that would guide the Council's work in the Early Years space.
"Council has specific and important roles to support children aged 0-10 and their families," Cr Gulline said.
"But we are not the only players in these critical foundations years, and we work with community agencies to ensure Horsham is a place where children can develop appropriately to live their best lives.
" Cr Gulline said the Early Years Plan provides background information on our early year's demographics and a range of actions designed to keep families better informed, create stronger connections and collaborations across the early year sector, and support parents and carers in learning and growing with their young people.
The Plan describes the Council's engagement in developing the draft plan. The document is now available for public review and feedback on the Council's website.
"We would like your thoughts about the draft plan and whether it reflects your needs and issues.
"We particularly want to hear from people who may not have had an opportunity to provide input in earlier engagements."
Cr Gulline said the feedback from the community would help the Council finalise the plan and ensure it reflects the residents' and visitors' needs and aspirations.
The draft plan and details of providing feedback are available on the Council's website at https://haveyoursay.hrcc.vic.gov.au/early-years-plan-2024-2028 until Monday, 8 April 2024.
Hard copies of the draft plan are available at the Council's offices. For more information, contact Council's Co-ordinator of Youth and Early Years, Louise Kelly on (03) 5382 9777 or email council@hrcc.vic.gov.au. ENDS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.