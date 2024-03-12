Saints, Bulls win junior cricket premierships in Labour Day deciders

The Horsham Saints and Blackheath Dimboola claimed Horsham Cricket Association silverware on Monday, March 11, with both sides winning their junior division grand finals.
In the under 16s, the Saints' came from behind to beat Homers by 19 runs.
Meanwhile, Blackheath Dimboola claimed a two-wicket victory in an under 14s, also against Homers, with the winning runs struck on the final delivery of the match.
Batting first, the Horsham Saints struggled to get the perfect jump on their innings.
Dezi Carter and Archie Sostheim looked to set themselves up for long stints in the middle with their defensive play. But, both players were dismissed before they could get into gear.
Carter only tallied seven runs in his 23 balls before Matthew Kerr forced an edge.
Sostheim remained at the crease for 87 deliveries, before he was out, caught and bowled by James Officer, for 14.
Sostheim did contribute to a 37-run partnership with Angus Norton before his dismissal. Norton's wicket would fall for 25 not long after Sostheim's.
A late partnership between Xavier Shevlin and Cody Keddie proved valuable, adding 32 runs.
Homers run chase began with promise, with Officer and Kerr combining for a 59 run partnership.
The partnership was broken when Norton took Officer's wicket for 43.
When Carter claimed the wicket of Kerr, Homers' were only 40-runs behind with seven wickets in hand. But, Homers wickets fell quickly.
Outside of a 12-run cameo by Harrison Hoffman, the side's middle and lower order fell with little resistance.
Keddie did the most damage, taking figures of 3/10, while Carter and Daniel Bell each took a couple of wickets as well.
Homers' final wicket fell in the 37th over, 19 runs shy of the target.
The Bulls left Dimboola Road Oval with the premiership shield, but not without numerous nervous moments.
Hugh Miller and Phoenix Hopper scored well in Homers' top order, pushing the side to a 91-run total in the T20 fixture. But, wickets fell through the lower order.
In response, Blackheath Dimboola stitched together several strong innings.
Needing eight off the final over, Cooper Gebert scored three of the first three balls before he was run out.
Albert Schorback (10*), who retired in the sixth over, returned to the crease and a single put Charlie Taylor on strike for the last ball.
Taylor hit the last ball for four to finish on 17* off 11 balls.
