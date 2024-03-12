Kids helpline sees rise in teen numbers reaching out for crisis help

Kids Helpline counsellors have reported increased crisis interventions related to children and young people making contact in 2023 with 3,893 calls taken.
Suicide attempts increased by 7 percent from 37 percent in 2022 to 44 percent, a total of 1,706 calls.
This latest data emerged from the Kids Helpline 2023 Impact Report revealed this week, indicating that crisis/intervention contacts for children and young people about suicide attempts have doubled in five years, from 825 in 2019 to 1,706 in 2023.
"Many of our crisis/safety interventions - where immediate actions are required to alleviate harm such as contacting an ambulance, police, child protection, occur when a young person is unable to act in a way to keep themselves safe, or they connect during a suicide attempt.
CEO Tracy Adams explained that counselors reported making these safety interventions, on average, ten times daily in 2023.
"Our counsellors are experts at helping them through periods where they are most at-risk and helping them develop new coping skills to manage their mental health and suicidal thoughts in the long term," said Ms. Adams.
The newly released statistics in the 2023 Kids Helpline Impact Report also reveal that children and young people aged between 14 and 16 years of age are a high-risk group for a suicide attempt, noting that 329 required an ambulance or medical intervention in 2023.
This represented the largest number of young people who required crisis/safety intervention support in relation to a suicide attempt.
"It is incredibly heartening when a young person reconnects with us - in some cases many years down the track - to tell us that their contact with a counsellor saved their life" explained Leo Hede, Kids Helpline Service Manager.
"We know that in the overwhelming majority of cases where a young person reaches out to us during a crisis, the outcome for them is a positive one."
"We hope the release of this Kids Helpline Impact Report will help to better understand what young people are experiencing today and their concerns, while encouraging greater information sharing so government and the community can work together to ensure that all is being done to keep children and young people safe," she said.
Kids Helpline is Australia's only national 24/7 counselling service specifically for children and young people aged 5 to 25 years and is a service of yourtown - free call 1800 55 1800 or www.kidshelpline.com.au.
