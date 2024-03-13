Rangers, Heidelberg meet in top and the table Volleyball Horsham clash

Rangers and Heidelberg will go head to head in this week's Volleyball Horsham A grade match of the round.
Rangers have started the season in slashing form winning their first two games on the back of the power hitting of Jack Hannan, ably supported by Tyler Puls.
Heidelberg scored their first win of the season last week when they were too strong for Phantoms with Matt McLoughlin and Tyler Snowden in good touch.
Captain's Hannan and Snowden will need to get their match up right to ensure victory, but either way a close contest will be on the cards.
The second match in A grade sees Dimitrios Vettos' Hellenic Nuggets up against Laelah Robertson's Tsunami.
Vettos should welcome back key middle Loucas Vettos and the experienced Tory Chapple, two strong inclusions, as Robertson has a handy recruit of her own in former BBJSC Pakenham universal player Mani Singh.
Mani made a strong impression in his first outing last week and will be a welcome addition to both the Tsunami team and the competition.
In the women's competition, the match of the week sees Lakers take on Phantoms.
Lakers have started well, winning two from two, while Phantoms were good in victory against Ladybugs in a highly entertaining contest last week.
Ella Hogan and Kayla Kelm have started the season well, receiving great support from Tayla Eltze and Loretta McKinnon.
Phantoms have some key players of their own in Greta Van and Sophie Quick, so another close contest ensues.
In B grade the highlight will be the game between HTLC Tigers and Heidelberg.
Tayte Wardle, Sebastian LeRoux and Charles Hassall are working well together while the experience of the Heidelberg girls will go a long way to determining the outcome of this contest.
The first round in the Ararat competition has been completed with eight teams now entered to play.
Pink Panthers scored a first up win over Black Panthers, with Lenda and Frannie showing good form for the winning team.
Bula Brothers were too strong for Net Ninjas with Asaeli using all his experience in getting his team over the line against the students from Marian College.
Koyeh's Team started well with a good win over Paradise despite the efforts of Etta for Paradise, who played strongly, while Koyeh was ever consistent along with former South Australian Sam Polacek.
The final game saw CUS and SA go head to head in a close game with SA coming out on top.
A semi final result at the 50th Anniversary Warrnambool Seaside Tournament, has set the Phantoms Premier women's team up for a much improved State League season.
The team, under new captain, Volleyball Horsham's Tamikah Dockrill, won their way through to the semi-finals, winning three of five games and drawing another to qualify in second place.
Yarra were too good in the semi final, but to make the final was a big improvement for the team.
Phantoms teams will now set their sights on the Ballarat Skins Tournament next weekend to complete their preparations for the state league season which starts after Easter.
