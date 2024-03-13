CWTA Tennis stars to hit the court with grand final spot on the line

The Central Wimmera Tennis Association's preliminary finals will hit Haven Tennis Club on Saturday, March 16, with top teams to playoff for places in their grand finals.
In the pennant grade, Central Park plays off with Drung South for a chance to challenge Horsham Lawn one week later.
Through the season, the two sides met on five occasions, with Central Park winning the head-to-head, three wins to two, although Drung South won in the teams' latest clash.
With a regular season record of seven wins and six losses, Central Park started the finals with the advantage, but Saturday's contest is a direct elimination for the losing team.
Drung South's later season has been strong, the side fought back from a record of 0-5 to finish the year with 7-7 with one draw.
In the A special, Horsham Lawn Gillespie takes on Kalkee, with Natimuk awaiting in the decider.
And, in B special, Horsham Lawn and Laharum compete to take on Central Park.
