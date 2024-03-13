Michelle Mallia mania as fabulous Fernando Phil wins the 2024 Horsham Cup

Fernando Phil for Michelle Mallia took out the 46th running of the Horsham Cup on Friday, March 8, in a thrilling race.
Early speed was the key for Fernando Phil who was first reserve for the final and gained a start when War Time Novelty unfortunately for Gavin Gledhill was forced to scratch from the final.
Race favorite Explicit missed the start form box eight, while Fernando Phil did the opposite from box six, heading into the corner Explicit mustered beautifully.
Fernando Phil cut to the fence and checked Explicit just enough to take the lead clearly, then put a couple of lengths on the field.
Fastest qualifier Tangela Bale was checked out of the race on the first corner, Fernando Phil turned for home in front but runs were coming from Explicit and Nature Strip, but they were to no avail as the margin was to large and the reserve of the field greeted the judge first in an absolute thrilling race in the quick time of 26:94sec. Explicit and Nature Strip rounded out the placings.
Earlier in the night Garry George (Beulah) was crowned local trainer of the year (2023), George had a fantastic 2023 training 32 winners on the Horsham circuit alone, well done Garry.
The club was back racing again on Tuesday, March 12, conducting a ten-event card and it was Heather Baxter's (Murtoa) night with a pair of winners.
Miss Etiquette kicked it off breaking her maiden status at start number six and start number one for Baxter with explosive early speed the race was over by the corner and it was a matter of times and margins, with Miss Etiquette cruising to a six length victory in the quick time of 23:34sec.
Baxter then repeated the dose in the last race on the program when Circle The Stars did just that from the outside box lighting it up early and winning in the flying time of 23:08sec.
Baxter is assisted by strapper Molly Parfett who has taken to the greyhound game like a duck to water, well done Heather and Molly.
Garry George was also successful for the locals on the night when Sweet Caviar carved across the field from box eight to lead all the way in a quick 23:24sec.
The Club would like to thank the community for the great turn-out on Friday night for the Horsham Cup the support was unbelievable.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.