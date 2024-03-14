Horsham Little Athletics celebrating strong state championship results

Horsham Little Athletics is celebrating the hard work of another summer season following a strong showing at the state track and field championships on March 9 and 10.
A team of nine young Horsham athletes headed to the Melbourne suburb of Knoxfield and weathered near 40 degree heat.
The team's dedication was rewarded with two athletes earning medal and several more securing high placings.
"All of the Horsham athletes are very fierce competitors," Horsham Little Athletics president, Peta Foster.
"Out of the western country region centres, I think we have some of the best athletes from Horsham at the moment."
Jack Sawyer and Jett Hill were Horsham's medallists.
Sawyer earned third place in the under 11 boys 200m.
Hill's third place medal was earned in the under 12 400m.
The other Horsham athletes who competed at the championships are Georgia Foster, Asha Meek, Mitchell Sawyer, Maya Smith, Tom Warner, Luke White and Peter White.
Ms Foster said the quality of the Horsham Little Athletics team is a strong testament to the athletes as the organisations training facilities place them at a disadvantage.
"I think the only thing that probably lets the Horsham athletes down, is we don't have the training facilities that most other clubs do," she said.
Horsham Little Athletics holds training and competition nights at Dudley Cornell Park.
"We don't have synthetic tracks, and we don't have facilities in Horsham purposely built for athletics," she said.
"To get the results that we have, without having athletics facilities is a real credit to the children and their hard work and dedication."
Horsham's little athletics season is drawing to a close, the centre held its final competition night on Wednesday, March 13, and some members are heading to Stawell on Good Friday to compete in the annual Stawell Gift.
