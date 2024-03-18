Farm land growth: Wimmera sales increase almost 20% in 10 years

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences has reported a significant increase in the cost of farmland across Australia, with the Wimmera leading the way in terms of growth.
During the past decade, the average price per hectare of broadacre farmland has more than doubled, rising by 131 per cent.
The Wimmera experienced the highest annual growth rate, reaching 18.42 per cent.
ABARES executive director Dr Jared Greenville said while farmland prices were lower in 2023, they capped a decade of solid growth.
"Over the 10 years to 2023, broadacre farmland prices went from $4088 to $9429 per hectare," he said.
"Australian broadacre farmland values reached $9576 per hectare in 2022 but declined slightly by 1.5 per cent on average through 2023.
The high rainfall zone experienced the fastest average annual growth rate (10.49%), followed by the wheat-sheep zone (10.04%).
For more information, visit https://www.agriculture.gov.au/abares/data/farmland-price-indicator.
