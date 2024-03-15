Major economic boost for Ararat business economy,new hotel announcement

The Networking Business Breakfast, a significant event that fostered a sense of community, was held at the Ararat RSL on Wednesday, March 13.
It brought together 70 business owners and operators from the Grampians region, marking a resounding success for the Ararat region and its economic development.
The event was hosted by the CEO of Ararat Rural City Council, Dr. Tim Harrison, and showcased an engaging line-up of speakers.
He said, "The Breakfast was a resounding success, bringing business owners and operators together, creating networking opportunities, and informing and updating our traders.
"This event created a sense of optimism and excitement within the local business community, highlighting their integral role in the region's development."
Cam Conboy, the current President of the Greater Ararat Business Network, delivered an insightful presentation on the chamber of commerce's recent achievements and the upcoming AGM and outlined its plans for 2024.
The morning's highlight was the much-anticipated announcement by developers ATG's Niraj Singh and Adam Butera.
The duo unveiled plans for a ground-breaking 4.5-star hotel and conferencing facility in Ararat, addressing a long-identified missed opportunity for the region.
The attendees were excited by the potential economic benefits of this venture, positioning Ararat as a destination with newfound potential.
Introducing a high-quality hotel and conferencing facility is poised to transform Ararat further. It will offer accommodation and serve as a hub for business events, conferences, and networking opportunities.
With its potential to boost visitation, inject dollars into the local economy, and create employment opportunities, this strategic investment is set to transform Ararat. It positions Ararat as the Gateway to the Grampians region and an attractive destination for business and leisure travellers, sparking excitement and optimism in the audience.
Mr Harrison said, "The hotel and conferencing facility announcement signals a promising future for Ararat and the broader Grampians region."
