Natimuk Show gearing up for a big day with the 132nd edition of the event

The Natimuk Showgrounds are abuzz with activity ahead of the 132nd annual Natimuk Show as organisers gear up for a big day.
The event, set for Saturday, March 23, will carry the theme of sustainability, championing the motto 'Revive, renew, recycle'.
Bins specifically for cans and plastic drink containers will be on site, and pens made from recycled materials will be handed out to some of the event winners.
Rural ambassador for Victorian Agricultural Shows, Louse Hobbs from Kaniva, will open the show.
Among the activities at the show is the yard dog competitions, set to take place across two days.
Also, attendees can check out the arena horse events.
"They're spectacular to see," said Natimuk Show secretary Judith Bysouth.
The newly built extensions to the shearing shed will also be utilised.
"The shearing competition is a big part of the Natimuk Show," said Ms Bysouth.
In a first for 2024, The show will also feature a weaner competition, with a section for merinos and another for other breeds.
The pavilions will house plenty of competitions and are scheduled to open from 12pm if judging has been completed.
"Usually they're amazing to see all the hand crafts and the cooking," said Ms Bysouth
There will also be a show-and-shine for car and motorbike enthusiasts. .
Both the Horsham Rural City and Natimuk Brass bands are set to play.
One feature of the show that particularly interests Ms Bysouth is the site set up by naturalist Tim Bloomfield of the Victorian Rabbit Action Network.
"If anyone wants to know about Rabbit control and urban rabbit control, Tim will be at the Natimuk Show to talk to people and answer any questions," she said.
There will also be plenty on for the kids, with a rock climbing wall, face paint, hair braiding, a magician and plenty of animals to be petted and gawked at.
Plenty of trade and market sites will be set up for attendees to peruse and foodies may be spoiled for choice with Turkish food, Vietnamese food, Australian BBQ, coffee and ice cream among the delectable offerings.
Tickets for the Natimuk Show will be available at the gate or online via ticketebo.
