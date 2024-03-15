Stress eating: a very bad coping strategy

I just stress-ate three rounds of sandwiches, and I don't even care.
I'll be sensible tomorrow.
Whenever my girls are miserable, I'm miserable too, and if the remains of a platter of sandwiches from a function just happen to be within arm's reach, I'm going to keep shovelling them in until they are gone.
I know it's a very bad coping strategy - and I didn't only learn that term whilst helping Tiani study for her Psychology test last weekend.
I've always known that overeating was a maladaptive coping strategy, but it does seem to be my go-to.
Bread is usually my weapon of choice, mainly because no matter how cash strapped I've been during my lifetime, there's always a loaf of bread laying around that I can toast my way through.
Filling up to pussy's bow and being as full as a boot does seem to calm me down somewhat.
Obviously, it's only the problems I cannot solve that send me to the bread bin.
Anything that takes hard work or a hug is easy, nothing with a workable solution is worthy of a binge.
When life throws me a curly one, a big one or a particularly mean and unjust one, it's food ahoy!
Gosh, come to think about it, maybe it doesn't need to be a mountain of a problem that I deal with by turning my tummy into a molehill of bloated bliss.
I seem to remember surviving on peanut butter sandwiches for at least a couple of years there when the girls were little.
Never mind, I fully expect them to carry on the tradition of turning to food for comfort.
Things could be worse; we could be out of food.
It must the sugar rush and dopamine that make me feel so heart-racingly happy afterwards.
I push the thought of the bathroom scales to the back of my mind along with pushing all the clothes I'll no longer fit in, to the back of the wardrobe.
My mum was always too disciplined to overeat, she would smilingly quote a gracious statement she learnt in childhood, "I have had elegant sufficiency and any more would be superfluous."
Meanwhile dad often had the hiccups from eating too much bread too fast.
Loving my legacy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.