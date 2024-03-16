Everything on the line as Summer sport nears end

Summer sport neared its crescendo on Saturday with four vital finals being played across Horsham.
The Central Wimmera Tennis Association hosted its preliminary final at Haven, with four grades filling the courts.
The Horsham Cricket Association held its two-day A Grade grand final, with West Wimmera and Homers playing at City Oval.
Dudley Cornell Park hosted the B Grade final featuring Colts and Panthers, while Dimboola Road Oval saw Natimuk and Colts fight for the C Grade title.
Full reports in Wednesday's Wimmera Mail-Times. Pictures by Ben Fraser
