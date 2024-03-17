Emergency services called to Mount Arapiles, rescue underway

Emergency services were called to an incident at Mount Arapiles near Natimuk at 11.53am on Sunday, March 17.
A person is trapped and a rescue is currently underway, according to the Victorian emergency services information.
Arapiles is a very popular destination for rock climbers due to the quantity and quality of climbs.
It is one of the premier climbing sites in Australia, along with the nearby Grampians along with camping and nature walks.
For emergency incidents call triple zero 000
For police attendance in a non emergency situation call 131 444
