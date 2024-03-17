The Wimmera Mail-Times
Probationary speedster caught on Western Highway, car impounded

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated March 18 2024 - 10:25am, first published 9:00am
Horsham Police apprehended a P-Plater travelling at 240 kph in a 100 kph zone on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

