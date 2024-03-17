Probationary speedster caught on Western Highway, car impounded

Horsham Police apprehended a P-Plater travelling at 240 kph in a 100 kph zone on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
A probationary license holder has had his car impounded after allegedly driving at speed in Gerang Gerung and Nhill on 13 March.
Horsham Highway Patrol officers attempted to intercept a VW Golf Hatch on the Western Highway, Gerang Gerung, before it allegedly evaded police around 8.40pm.
Officers detected the Golf being driven at an alleged 240km/h speed in a 100km/h zone.
Just over half an hour later, Nihill police officers intercepted the same car on the Western Highway in Nihill.
The Golf's driver and sole occupant, a 23-year-old Hughesdale man, is expected to be charged on summons with two counts of speeding, failing to stop in police direction, driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct, endangering life, and driving in breach of license conditions.
The Golf was impounded for 30 days for $1,675.
