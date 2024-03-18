Horsham police arrested two people during a vehicle intercept in Horsham

Horsham police have arrested two people after designer clothes and drugs were located during a vehicle intercept in Horsham on March 14.
It is alleged officers initially observed the white Ford Ranger driving erratically on Stawell Road at about 4.15am.
After intercepting the Ford, officers soon realised the occupants were wanted for questioning about a series of burglaries that had occurred in the Arthur's Seat and Rye areas.
Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found designer clothes from Rebecca Vallance, estimated to be worth around $60,000.
The clothes were allegedly stolen during a burglary on High Street in Armadale on 10 March.
Officers also located and seized a quantity of 1-4 butanol and methylamphetamine.
A 29-year-old Frankston man has been charged with burglary, theft, and possession of drug dependence offenses.
A 35-year-old Frankston woman has been charged with possessing drug dependence, handling stolen goods, and driving offenses.
The pair have been bailed and charged to attend the Frankston Magistrates' Court on 15 July.
