Female climber has sustained leg injuries in fall at Mount Arapiles

Emergency Services responded to the incident at Mount Arapiles near Natimuk in Victoria at about 11.53am on Sunday, March 17, after receiving reports that a climber had fallen.
A successful rescue was carried out, and a 50-year-old female climber was airlifted to Melbourne Hospital after sustaining serious injuries to her leg in the fall.
Acting Senior Sergeant Liam McMahon of Horsham Police attended the incident and said, "A woman about 50 years old was rock climbing with a group and fell about six metres to the ground."
"We were lucky there was a doctor close by and was able to assist the woman," he said.
A coordinated effort involving up to five agencies, including the SES, CFA, Victorian Ambulance, Air Rescue, and climbers in the area, carried out the successful rescue operation.
The woman was transported by ambulance to a waiting helicopter at 3.23pm.
She was airlifted to Melbourne Hospital by helicopter.
"The climber sustained serious injuries to one of her legs," Acting Senior Sergeant Liam McMahon said.
"The services and everyone attending were terrific.
"Everyone worked well together, and the woman was attended to quickly and is now on the way to Melbourne Hospital."
Arapiles is a very popular destination for rock climbing due to the quantity and quality of climbs.
It is one of the premier climbing sites in Australia, along with the nearby Grampians, camping, and nature walks.
