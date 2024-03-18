Central Park book CWTA grand final berth after tight win over Drung South

Central Park has earned a place in the CWTA pennant grand final after a hard-earned victory over Drung South on Saturday, March 16.
At the Haven Tennis Club, Central Park won on sets 6-6 (79-66) to set up a top-two clash against Horsham Lawn.
Reece Harman and Matt Jones edged Logan Casey and Aaron Jennings in the opening rubber before Kate-Lyn Perkin and Yolly Molyneaux got Drung South on the board in the second.
Brendan Nitschke got his afternoon underway with a convincing 8-1 win, then an 8-4 win by Hayley Reid started a wave of momentum for Drung South.
The next two rubbers went in their favour, with 8-2 and 8-0 victories before Central Park responded.
Jones claimed an 8-2 win, whilst Adele Joseph was dominant in an 8-0 victory.
Nitschke then partnered with Jones in an 8-6 doubles win.
Drung South won two of the last three rubbers before Willow Sainsbury defeated Perkin 8-3 in the last.
The grand final will be the sixth time the teams have played this season.
Central Park won the round three and round 15 meetings, whilst Horsham Lawn was victorious in rounds six, 12 and the major semi-final.
Kalkee has clinched a spot in A special grand final after a 7-7 (93-83) win over minor premiers Horsham Lawn Gillespie at Haven.
Natimuk awaits them in the grand final after they won straight through to the decider.
Their only meeting of the season was in round eight when Natimuk won 7-7 (87-77).
St Michaels won through to the decider after an 8-4 (85-60) win over Horsham Lawn Bardell.
It has been an eventful season for the squad after they were moved up into the grade earlier in the season.
The two sides have split their meetings.
St Michaels Red had a 7-5 (82-68) victory in round 11, whilst Central Park won via a forfeit in the major semi-final.
Central Park will have a third team in a grand final when they face Laharum.
Laharum clinched a berth following an 8-8 (76-59) win over Horsham Lawn.
Both sides have a win over the other during the regular season.
Laharum had a 9-7 (70-61) win in round four, Central Park won via a forfeit in round 14.
The Central Park Tennis Club will host all senior grand finals on Saturday, March 23.
