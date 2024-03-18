Feel-Good-Friday returns to Grampians Grape Escape for bushfire recovery

Feel-Good-Friday is returning to Grampians Grape Escape to kick start the festival weekend with a show of spirit and resilience to help support the towns and exhibitors affected by the summer bushfires in the Grampians and Pyrenees.
More than just a night of live music, the gathering will spotlight local artists, provide sales opportunities to the wineries impacted by the fires, and offer a place for the community to come together during this time of rebuilding.
In partnership, Grampians Grape Escape, Tivey & Holland Nevetts Lawyers, and Christian's Bus Company are offering free entry and transfers to Feel-Good Friday this year for all Pomonal residents.
Kate Kirkpatrick, festival co-director, said the gesture would allow fire-affected patrons to catch up with friends and family from the region and enjoy a well-deserved night off.
"The Grampians National Park, Gariwerd, was relatively unaffected by the bushfires, however some of the surrounding areas were, in particular Pomonal," she said.
"Our local operators experienced a downturn in tourists over the weeks when roads were being cleared and bookings were cancelled due to uncertainty.
"Thankfully the region is well and truly open, and we're working hard to ensure Grampians Grape Escape fills beds, provides a place to come together and a chance to support local businesses through sales at stalls."
Festival goers can support Pomonal Estate, Mountainside Wines, and the festival at the bar, as well as order delectable foodie bits from select food trucks.
Festival goers are encouraged to purchase their tickets to ensure they don't miss out and provide early support to the locals and festival organisers; Pomonal residents can follow the Grampians Grape Escape social media channels for details on their tickets and transfers.
Feel-Good Friday kicks off on Friday, May 3, between 4-8.30 pm. Grampians Grape Escape runs between May 3-5.
