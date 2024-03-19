Blue Panthers cap off dominant season with grand final win over Colts

The Rup/Minyip Blue Panthers have capped off a strong season, winning the HCA B Grade two-day grand final on Sunday, March 17.
Facing the minor premier Colts, the Blue Panthers claimed a 103-run win at Dudley Cornell Park.
Rup/Minyip won the toss and batted but found themselves in some early trouble.
Opening batters Nicholas Hudson and Hugh Weidemann put on 24 runs before Ross Frew dismissed Hudson for 11.
Nathan Keel then took the wickets of Weidemann (27 off 98) and Wilson Mitchell (0 from two) to leave Rup/Minyip at 3/56.
However, the Blue Panthers managed to build partnerships.
Clinton Midgley and Daniel Schaper scored 68 for the fourth wicket before quick wickets fell again.
Midgley fell to the bowling of Colts captain Josh Colbert for 32, before he dismissed Jarvis Mitchell first ball.
It left Rup/Minyip on 5/124 as Gavin Young joined Schaper at the crease.
This was the last wicket that fell as the pair combined for an unbeaten 119-run partnership.
Schaper finished 118 not out off 109 balls as Young was 37 not out from 61 deliveries.
Rup/Minyip completed their 65 overs 5/243.
Keel took 2/17 from six overs, whilst Colbert added 2/15 off 14 overs.
Colts' run chase got off to a shaky start.
Blue Panthers opening bowler Midgley took the opening three wickets as Colts were left reeling at 3/27.
Young then dismissed Colbert for 12, with Colts 4/41.
Dylan Arnott (28 from 54) and Dylan Newell (32 off 108) offered some resistance in the middle order as the pair put on 29 runs for the fifth wicket.
However, Arnott and Ross Frew were removed quickly as the Colts stumbled to 6/74.
James McNeil counterattacked (and top-scored) with 33 off 41 deliveries at number 10 before the team was bowled out for 140 in the 60th over.
Midgley finished with figures of 5/48 from 21 overs, whilst Young and Leigh Funcke took two wickets each.
