DHK Tyres, Servicing and Mechanical bringing back the family workshop

Damien, Katrina and daughter Harlow Mackley opened the doors for the first time on their new mechanics workshop DHK Tyres, Servicing and Mechanical on Monday, March 18.
With the new business inspired by a desire to have more time together, family is at the forefront.
"We had our little girl a couple years ago, and since having her [Damien] was working six days a week at his previous mechanics position," said Katrina Mackley.
"Since having her we've wanted more family balance, but having [the workshop] she can be here with us when I'm here."
The Mackley's are hoping to bring back the small, family-owned mechanics shop, 'the kind where the customer knows the mechanic working on their car'.
Family is so important to the new business, its entrenched in its branding, with the company name, DHK, standing for each family member's name.
Katrina Mackley said opening the new business was nerve-wracking but exciting.
"It's something we've been wanting to do for many years, but haven't had the push to do it till now," she said.
The process of getting the new business up and running was not too difficult for the Mackley family.
"[We had] a lot of help from a lot of family, which has been nice," said Katrina Mackley.
"We've had really good dealings with Harcourts, which has helped us a lot.
"it's been pretty easy."
Damien Mackley has a long held passion for cars that has lasted since he was little.
"Every time we went up the street mum would let me get a Hot Wheels car," Damien Mackley said.
"From when I was like two, every time I had to get one."
At 14-years-old, Damian's passion for cars turned into a career in the automotive industry.
"I've been going for about 13 years, before that I was spray painter," he said.
And, now with the family owned workshop, Damien is seeing his passion for cars rub off on his daughter, Harlow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.