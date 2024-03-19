Jeremy Schmidt leads Natimuk Cricket Club to a C grade premiership

The Natimuk Cricket Club has claimed the 2023/24 HCA C grade premiership, defeating Colts by four wickets at Dimboola Road Oval on Saturday, March 16.
Colts won the toss and batted first, but is was Natimuk who took control from the field.
Only one Colts batter hit double figures in 22 over innings.
Captain, Jeremy Schmidt starred with figure of 3/13, while also taking three catches in the field.
Lachlan Hutchinson cleaned up the Colts tail to claim 3/12.
The remaining wickets were shared around with each of Natimuk's four other bowler claiming one.
Chasing 72, Natimuk's top order crumbled.
The side's top four batsmen all fell in the single digits.
Colts' Austin Simpson claimed Natimuk's opener, Jett Munn, for three, and first drop, Callum Cameron, for five.
Schmidt and Ben Garwood combined for a match winning partnership, adding 33 runs before a fifth wicket fell.
Liam Klowss and Alex Baker guided Natimuk to the win in the 32nd over.
