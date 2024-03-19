Local dingo advocate applauds Victoria's new policy protecting Aussie icon

Wimmera dingo advocate, Elisha Martion said the Victorian State Government's new policy about the dingo population in the states north west is 'pretty unbelievable'.
"It is incredible to know that the local dingo population is now safe ... especially given [north west Victorian dingoes] are genetically distinct from all the other populations, and there is potentially only 40 left," Ms Martion said.
Effective from Thursday, March 14, the dingo unprotection order concluded in north west Victoria.
This decision follows new research, strong advice and the effectiveness of non-lethal dingo control methods to protect livestock.
The dingo unprotection order excluded Dingoes from the protections they would have been afforded under the Wildlife Act 1975, under which it is an offence to take or kill a threatened species, including dingoes, without authorisation.
"The dingo population in north west Victoria is under threat of extinction, that's why we're making these changes to protect an important part of the ecosystem," said Victorian minister for environment Steve Dimopoulos.
In late 2023, Ms Martion took action to protect the region's dwindling dingo population, writing a letter to both the Victorian and South Australian governments calling for protection for Dingoes particularly in the region's Wyperfeld National Park and Big Desert Wilderness Area.
In response to the new policy change, Ms Martion said it was what she was asking for in her letters, however the changes went a bit further.
"It now protects them on private land, which wasn't something I was particularly fighting for, it was more protection within the parks," Ms Martion said.
"For them to go one step further, [for dingoes] to be protected on private land is pretty incredible.
"[Dingoes] are critically endangered, especially in this area, so it's pretty mind blowing."
The government also announced it would be supporting farmers in north west Victoria adopt alternate non-lethal control methods with an investment of $500,000.
This funding will also support the management of other pests including feral goats, wild pigs and foxes.
"We're backing our farmers with an investment that will protect their livestock while protecting our vulnerable dingo population at the same time," said Victorian minister for agriculture Ros Spence.
In other parts of Victoria, dingo control measures will remain unchanged, giving stability to farmers in need of protecting their livestock.
Whilst dingo numbers are much greater in other parts of the state, they remain a threatened species and are protected under the Wildlife Act.
Where livestock are being significantly impacted and there are no other control options available, all farmers, including those in north west Victoria, can apply for an Authority to Control Wildlife permit to use lethal control methods.
Ms Martion said she will continue her advocacy for the region's Dingoes, now focussing on the South Australian side of the border where the Big Desert Wildlife Area backs onto the Ngarkat Conservation Park.
"Ngarkat, which joins Big Desert needs to be looked at seriously ... it's definitely impacting the Victorian side," she said.
