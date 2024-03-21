Show bucks troubles

"Favoured with fine weather and a large attendance. The number of exhibits for a first meeting was very creditable."
This was how the inaugural Natimuk Show was described by the Wimmera Mail-Times' predecessor, the Horsham Times, on Wednesday, September 19, 1888.
Since then, the show has overcome several challenges as it prepares to host the 132nd edition on Saturday, March 23, 2024.
The show has lasted through wars and the Spanish flu, but another pandemic endangered the future.
After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 show, the 2021 edition marked the return of agricultural shows to the region. What made the edition even more significant was that it was given the go-ahead only 10 days before gates opened.
"Everyone looked so happy. The crowd blew us away; we were expecting 1500 people, but we easily saw more than 2500 people through the gate," Natimuk Agricultural and Pastoral Society secretary Judith Bysouth told the Mail-Times.
On the back of the return, the society received a $499,000 federal Regional Development grant, which was used to construct a new pavilion at the Natimuk Showgrounds.
A new two-stand raised shearing board was also in use for the first time at the 2023 event.
The 2022 edition caused a double celebration as the 130th anniversary of the show coincided with the 150th Back to Natimuk.
"It shaped up to be absolutely brilliant," Natimuk Agricultural and Pastoral Society president Robert Rogers told the Mail-Times at the 2022 show.
The finishing touches are being put on the 2024 show with the theme of sustainability, championing the motto - revive, renew, recycle.
