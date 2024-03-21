Success for young Hornets at Junior Country Championships in Bendigo

Three of the Horsham Hornets' junior representative teams travelled to Bendigo on Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, for the division three junior country championships.
The under-18 girls went undefeated to the division championship, while the 16 boys were beaten in the grand final.
The under-16 girls made it to the semi-final.
For Bec McIntyre's under-18s, their smallest margin of victory in the pool stage was 15 points.
Victories over Colac (15), Rochester (23) and Western Port (24) secured a quarter-final berth.
Jorja Clode top-scored in two matches, while Cara Tippet added 15 points in the win over Rochester.
Horsham's offence impressed again in a 42-21 quarter-final win over Morwell.
Clode and Maddison Bethune added 13 points.
Tippet was the go-to scorer in a 65-31 semi-final victory over Wonthaggi.
Before Bethune tipped in another 13 points as they defeated Maffra 47-26 in the grand final.
Clode finished with 90 across the six matches.
The under-16 boys also went undefeated in pool play.
Matt Grace's squad had wins over Leongatha (19 points), Yarowonga Mulwala (60) and Moe (16).
The Hornets then had a 53-42 victory over Bacchus Marsh and a 61-42 win over Wallan to reach the grand final.
Horsham were defeated in the grand final by Melton 63-73.
Riley Downer impressed on the offensive end with 106 points across the tournament.
The under-16 girls began its tournament with a 25-36 loss to Shepparton but responded with two strong wins to reach finals.
A 50-35 victory over Terang and a 40-26 win over Southern Peninsula set up a quarter-final clash with Moe.
Horsham came out on top in a thrilling contest 25-24, before a 47-17 defeat by Colac in the semi-final.
Phoebe Downer was the squad's top scorer with 32 points.
