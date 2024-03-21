Hang gliders to take to the skies for Birchip's Flatter than the Flatlands

Hang gliders will converge on the car-tow launching capital of Australia these Easter holidays for the 33rd annual Birchip Flatter than the Flatlands.
Birchip's Easter competition has grown significantly since the first event in April 1992 with more than 40 pilots expected to attend this year.
Event organiser Phil Campbell said Flatter than the Flatlands is the best event for car-tow launching in Australia.
"The competition attracts mostly entry level pilots as it usually guarantees fine and mellow conditions at this time of year with easy landings wherever you fly," he said.
"What makes Flatter than the Flatlands such a great event for pilots of all experience levels is its relaxed and laid-back nature, with fun the aim of the game.
"The focus is all around having a good time with fellow pilots whether you're new to the sport or have years of experience in the air."
The event is one of the biggest on the Sports Aviation Federation of Australia's event calendar, and SAFA is celebrating 60 years of sports aviation this year.
Flatter than the Flatlands will have pilots from Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia, ACT and New South Wales competing when the event kicks on Friday, March 29.
Each day starts with a morning briefing at the Birchip Cropping Ground followed by a task briefing in the tow paddock 30km out of town.
The task distance is usually in the 40-80km range downwind with no turn points and the dry land, broad acre farming area makes landing paddock selection easier.
Pilots are able to focus on staying in the air for longer than they would when flying in the mountains.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.