Good Friday Appeal concert in Ararat, digging deep for children in hospital

Ararat CFA is hosting a concert at the Ararat RSL on Saturday, March 23rd, to raise funds for the Royal Children's Good Friday Appeal.
The fundraiser for the Royal Children's Hospital is not just a night of fun and entertainment; it is also an opportunity for the community to make a difference.
Join in the fun and fundraising on Saturday, March 23, beginning at 7pm, at the RSL Function Room to show support for this important cause.
Event organiser Carl Foreshsaw said, " The night's program looks good with an extensive entertainment lineup, door prizes, and raffles.
"But the big money raiser will be the auction. Our local community, including businesses and individuals, has been incredibly generous, and their contributions have led to the creation of these fantastic prizes. I'm confident their support will help us raise significant money for the hospital," he said.
Among the items for auction are an Air Fryer donated by Harvey Norman, A $300 voucher for accommodation from the Ararat Caravan Park, Subway vouchers, and an extensive collection of over 500 valuable LP records and a slide projector and screen.
"The LPs include a variety of music styles, classical, jazz, rock and roll, and country," he said.
Last year, the Ararart CFA raised $1000, and this year, they'd like to raise more.
Well-known groups, including the Ararat City Band, Ricky Klauss, Peter Baxter, Lionel Holt, Luke Smith, Sarah Dunlop, Leanne McCreedy, Sing Australia Choir Ararat, and Scott Rigby, will provide entertainment.
Mr Forshaw said there would be easter eggs at the fundraiser on Saturday Night, and he is confident the combined efforts of the CFA and the community who organise the annual event will reach his target.
"Our combined fundraisers raised $3150 last year, and I hope to do that or better this year," he said.
Easter Bunny will be outside the Ararat Bendigo Bank on Thursday, March 28th, from 10.30 am, with a BBQ organised by Ararat Rotary and a raffle for more fundraising,
