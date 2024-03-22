Falcons soar again as soccer club gears up for return to league competition

Once a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Horsham and District Soccer Club has returned to regional competition for the 2024 season, having been accepted into the South West Victoria Football Association.
Nicknamed the Falcons, Horsham plans to enter three teams into the 2024 season, under 12s, under 14s and a senior side.
President of the Falcons, Paul Barnett, said returning to competition has been a dream of the club's since he joined shortly after the pandemic.
"When I joined the club, some Sunday's we had three kids show up for internal comps," said Barnett.
"But it was our stated aim to get back to league football again, and its happening a bit quicker than we thought it would."
Despite times when numbers were thin, Barnett said the Horsham Soccer Club never gave up it's hunt to return to competition.
"We've always kept believing," said Barnett.
"We always thought we would get there, we just didn't know how long that journey would be."
And, as the club gears up to enter teams in the SWVFA, Barnett said it will be sure not to forget the days when only a handful of players turned up.
"I don't think you ever forget those moments," he said.
"It makes you appreciate what you've got.
"Its a part of our story as a club, and I reckon it's a great story, a club that's basically been rebuilt from the ashes on the verge of being a league team again."
Barnett said the 2023 Women's World Cup hosted throughout Australia and New Zealand was a major boon for the club's junior recruitment.
While the Falcons' intraclub summer competition proved valuable in recruiting senior players.
The SWVFA will see the Falcons compete against teams from Corangamite, Hamilton, Portland, Port Fairy, Warrnambool and Stawell.
While travel will be a big part of the Falcons' season, the club is hoping to do as much as it can to continue to keep the teams as accessible as possible to its members.
That includes some home games being played in places like Ararat and Hamilton instead of the Falcons' home ground Dudley Cornell Park, to make travel time easier.
In addition to the SWVFA, the Falcons also considered returning to the Ballarat and District Soccer Association, where it won the 2018 division two premiership, and the 2011 under 17 premiership.
However, the Falcons opted for the greater support being offered by the SWVFA as the organisation hopes to grow the game in the Wimmera region.
Barnett said the club is particularly looking forward to growing a friendly rivalry with the Stawell Pioneers.
"The Stawell match is going to be a big one for us... but, I think every game is going to be big" he said.
"It's a league we've never been in, and we've got players that have never actually played at any sort of level.
"So this season it's just going to be an exciting journey."
