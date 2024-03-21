Fatal collision in Mockinya: car and truck crash claims driver's life

Emergency services attended a fatal collision in Mockinya on Thursday, March 21, between a car and a truck.
It's believed the vehicles collided on the Henty Highway near Lang Road just after 12pm.
Sadly, the yet to be identified driver of the car has died at the scene.
The highway remains closed at Langs Road.
Motorists may consider taking Mt Victory Road and Northern-Grampians Road to the east, as a north and southbound alternative.
The driver of the truck was not injured and is assisting police with their enquiries.
Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage, are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
For the current provisional lives lost tally please see https://www.police.vic.gov.au/road-safety-0.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.