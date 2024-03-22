Harmony Week fiesta: gratitude for cultural exchange

By the time I peeled off my bright orange dress on Harmony Day in Australia, it seemed suitable that I was slightly sunburnt and feeling extremely lucky.
I have the honour of being the chaplain at a secondary college housing more than 1000 students and the icing on the cake is the pleasure of organising celebration days like Harmony Day, where we recognise that 'Everyone Belongs'.
When teenagers have the courage to stand out by wearing their traditional garments, my heart swells.
In a system where it is necessary to wear a uniform and stick to the rules, that chance to break out and express a part of yourself that is usually hidden is a shining jewel - much like some of the incredibly beautiful fabric I saw on Thursday.
I am reminded of what a different life these young people lead, as they negotiate a couple of cultures while working hard to complete their education.
Often bilingual and sometimes separated from important family members, these teens turn up and complete tough assignments just like those of us with only the English language running through our minds.
I am so proud of them and all they achieve.
My life growing up on a wheat and wool farm just out of Nhill seemed particularly unexotic to me but might seem quite a novelty to those who haven't moved a mob of sheep, burnt off a paddock or stubble or played in a truckload of wheat on its way to the silo.
A shearing shed smells like home to me and this body is built on meat and three veg including potato and pudding.
I was blessed with piano lessons and dance classes.
Somehow I doubt that even my best efforts at classical ballet came close to the beauty of the dancing performed at our Harmony Week Fiesta by two talented teens.
Sarah and Oh Pweh Moo of our Karen community presented a dance performance that was captivating.
Wearing beautiful costumes, their intricate moves, well studied, were a picture of elegance.
Their willingness to share the best of their traditional culture with us, and our embracing of it, is what makes Australia one of the most successful multicultural societies in the world.
