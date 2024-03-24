Hindmarsh Shire Council implements starling control program in Nhill

Hindmarsh Shire Council has launched a control program to prevent starlings roosting in Goldsworthy Park to safeguard public assets and health.
Starting from Monday, April 8, residents may notice periodic bursts of fire from strategically placed gas guns in the park and surrounding areas, designed to deter the birds during peak times.
"The starlings have been making a mess in Goldsworthy Park again and it's important that we do something as a follow up from previous programs to reduce the public health risk," said Director Infrastructure Services, Ram Upadhyaya.
From April 8, business owners, residents, and householders may experience 3-4 loud bursts of fire from gas guns strategically placed around the Goldsworthy Park Reserve and surrounding areas.
These shots fired from the gas guns will usually occur in the morning between the hours of 7-8am and 7-8pm.
If you have any animals that may be affected by the noise level of these gas guns, secure them during these periods of time.
For more details call 03 5391 4444 or email locallaws@hindmarsh.vic.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.