TB Whiteside takes 'Tales From The Greenhills Tavern' on regional tour

Wimmera musician TB Whiteside is hitting the road to showcase his acclaimed debut album, 'Tales From The Greenhills Tavern', with a series of intimate acoustic performances across the region.
The tour will start at the Rainbow Lounge on Friday, March 22, featuring two old bandmates, Christopher Leskie on bass guitar and Selwyn Hatherell on 12-string guitar, both of whom feature on the album.
The run of dates will be a stripped-back acoustic affair, featuring songs from the album, a few covers, and a few new tunes.
TB Whiteside, the alter ego of musician Paul Drendel, kicked off the tour with a home town gig in Rainbow on March 22.
The tour continues with shows at the Dooen Hotel on April 6, the Rupanyup Dirt Festival (on April 7) and the Bull & Mouth Hotel in Horsham on Friday, April 12.
Whiteside will culminate the tour with a Sunday afternoon gig on April 14 at the Outback Bar of The Creekside Hotel in Warracknabeal.
Whiteside said that after 25 years of thinking about it, he released his debut album in late 2023, which was met with rave reviews worldwide.
"This is striking debut," wrote Obscure Sounds (USA) on Whiteside's 11-track album.
New York recently interviewed him based on Illustrate Magazine, and the European Indie Music Network have made a dedicated podcast of the complete album.
People can download and listen to the album by visiting linktr.ee/tbwhiteside.
The limited edition CD comes with two bonus tracks and will be personally signed by Whiteside.
More information about the tour is available by calling 0481 481 910 or emailing tbwhiteside33@gmail.com.
